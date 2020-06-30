Doubling of numbers on inpatient and day case waiting lists at UHK

There’s been a doubling of the number of people on inpatient or day case waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of May.

They show there are over 12,000 people on waiting lists for both inpatient and outpatient appointments at UHK.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are now 12,033 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry; this is up 1,041 in the past year, and a rise of 489 since the end of April.

Of the numbers waiting at the end of May, 1,536 patients are on inpatient and day case waiting lists at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 821 in the past year, a 115% increase.

Those waiting lists have risen 17% or by 225 people since the end of April.

Over a third of those on inpatient and day case lists, 563, are waiting up to three months, and over half, 752, are waiting between three and six months.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there are 10,497 people seeking outpatient appointments at UHK, up 220 in the past year, and up 264 since the end of April.

A third of those, 3,758 are waiting up to six months, while over a third, 3,911, are waiting over a year for outpatient appointments.