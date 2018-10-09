Doubling in numbers with cocaine addiction presenting at Talbot Grove

There’s been a doubling in the number of people presenting to Talbot Grove for cocaine addiction.

The majority of clients at the Castleisland addiction centre last year were people being treated for alcohol abuse – at 70%, but there was a rise in those with cocaine addiction.

That’s according to the 2017 annual report for Talbot Grove, which was published today.





Executive Director of Talbot Grove, Con Cremin says as the economy improves they’ve seen an increase in people presenting with cocaine addiction.