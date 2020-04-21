Days after selling a ticket that scooped €500,000 in the EuroMillions draw, Daly’s SuperValu in Killarney sold another ticket which has won someone more than €9.7 million. General manager PJ McGee spoke to Jerry.
11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK
There are currently 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.That’s according to the latest data from the HSE, which collected data on the number...
West Kerry communities dealt financial blow as all Irish summer courses cancelled
West Kerry communities have been dealt a huge financial blow as all Irish summer courses have been cancelled.Following consultation with health authorities, the Department...
