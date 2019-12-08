Double Joy for Kerry Sides In Basketball Mens Superleague

There was a double win for Kerry sides in the Mens Superleague last night.

Garveys Tralee Warriors had a very strong second half to overcome Coughlan C&S Neptune in the Kerry/Cork Derby. They lead by a mere 8 points at half time, but had 22 points to spare in the end, winning out 98-76.

Warriors PRO Alan Cantwell has this report:

It was nowhere near similar in Killorglin, Keanes Supervalu lead by 9 at half time, but could never shake off the Moycullen challenge. They took the lead from Killorglin with a minute on the clock. But a three with 10 seconds to go was enough for Killorglin to win out 87-84.

Eamonn Foley looks back on an eventful night: