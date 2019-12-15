Double Header of South Kerry Semi Finals This Afternoon

By
radiokerrysport
-

It’s a double header in the South Kerry Championship as both semi finals take place in Con Keating Park.

Firstly at 12, Renard and Dromid Pearses meet

While at 1:45 it’s St Marys v Valentia.

Extra Time in both these games in the event of a draw.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR