Both the Kerry Under 15’s and Under 17’s were in action today.

They were at home in Mounthawk Park for a double header in the SSE Airtricity League.

The U15’s were up against Bohemians, who beat them 4-1. Kerry were 2-0 down at half-time and despite a goal in the early stages of the second half, Bohemians retaliated with a further 2 goals.

Meanwhile the U17 team hosted Cobh Ramblers. This game finished on a draw of 1-1.