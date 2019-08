Kerry have faced two defeats and a draw today in the SSE Airtricity League.

The Kerry U13’s lost away to Waterford 1-0.

Also in Waterford were the U15’s who drew 1-1.

Meanwhile in Cork, the U17’s were in action. They lost to the Lee siders 2-0.

Danny Diggins is the U15s manager

Reflecting on their 2-0 loss is U17 manager Billy Dennehy