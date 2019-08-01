Antoinette told Jerry how the double error at University Hospital Kerry has led to a delay in establishing what’s wrong with her five-year-old granddaughter.
Work to upgrade Kenmare Sewerage Scheme expected to begin late next year
Work to upgrade the Kenmare Sewerage Scheme is expected to begin late next year.The project is expected to cost in the region of €10...
503 new cars registered in Kerry last month
Over 500 new cars were registered in Kerry last month.Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show there's been a total...
SIPTU welcomes Supreme Court judgement in Kerry SNA equality case
SIPTU is welcoming a Supreme Court judgement in a case taken by a special needs’ assistant (SNA) from Kerry.Marie Daly, who is a member...
Dezy Walls – July 31st, 2019
On In Conversation this week Joe McGill's guest is Dezy Walls who is foremost an entertainer. He was born in Dublin, and reared in...
That’s Jazz – July 31st, 2019
That's Jazz this week includes anniversaries for Fats Waller and Lester Young, early Tony Bennett and Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, new music by the...
Double Blood Test Mistake – August 1st, 2019
