There are two Kerry teams in action tonight in the Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin will be going up against UCD Marian while Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be against Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

Both games get underway after 7 this evening.

Eamonn Foley is PRO for Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin. He preview their game.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Keanes-v-UCD-preview.mp3