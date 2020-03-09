Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (March 10th) from 7pm to 8.30pm. Private Cremation to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Animal Help Net Kerry, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Kerry’s Allianz Hurling League Final Confirmed For Sunday
Kerry’s Allianz Hurling League Final has been confirmed for Sunday.The Division 2A decider against Antrim will throw-in at 1 o’clock.The match venue is yet...
Dorothy Alvis née Mullet, Waterfall, Upper Tullig, Kilflynn
Tralee Chamber Alliance warns coronavirus could push country into recession
Tralee Chamber Alliance has warned that businesses will close if people stay away from town centres because of fears surrounding the coronavirus.Chief executive, Ken...
Kerry Councillor calls for ban on mass gatherings to stop spread of coronavirus
Kerry County Councillor, Terry O'Brien, has called for mass gatherings to be banned to slow the spread of Covid-19.The Labour Party Councillor said we...
Woman killed in Killarney crash named locally
The woman killed in a crash outside Killarney yesterday has been named locally.She was Sharon Healy from Kiskeam in North Cork, and was in...
Nothing Overly Significant Injury Wise For Kerry Ahead Of All-Ireland Semi Final
Kerry report “nothing overly significant” injury wise ahead of their Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football semi-final.The Kingdom will take on Galway in the last four...
Lunchtime Sports Update
The French government have confirmed that Ireland's Six Nations meeting with France in Paris this Saturday has been postponed, due to fears over the...