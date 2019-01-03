Dora Flynn nee McKenna, Flynn’s Garage, Brackhill, Castlemaine and St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Friday from 4.30 to 8pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

