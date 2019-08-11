Dooks Beaten By Fota Island In Irish Mixed Foursomes Munster Final

Dooks lost the Irish Mixed Foursomes Munster Final in Castletroy, to Fota Island.

It took three extra holes to separate the finalists, Evan O’Connell and Valerie Healy won on the 21st hole to finally see off a determined Dooks team.

It was the Kerry side who were out of the blocks first, Dooks were ahead in four of the five matches after seven holes. Fota Island kept in touch and narrowed the Dooks lead. The Kerry club brought in the two points but Fota then won matches two and three to level proceedings. The Fota Island fightback continued, from four down with four to play, the won all four closing holes, taking advantage of their shot on the 18th to send the match to sudden death. The 19th and 20th were halved before the Cork club finally won.

Final

Fota Island 3-2 Dooks

David Howard & Paula Whitley lost to Edward Daniel & Rosie McCallon 2&1, Robert O’Driscoll & Mary O’Leary beat Denis McGillicuddy & Jenny Piggott 2&1, Noel McGee & Carmel Reardon beat Martin Daly & Eileen Breen 2&1, Anthony O’Connell & Wendy Keenan lost to Karl Falvey & Kay Woods 4&3, Evan O’Connell & Valerie Healy beat Damien O’Sullivan & Caroline Breen 21st

Semi-Finals

Dooks 3.5-1.5 Charleville

Edward Daniel & Rosie McCallon beat Cathal O’Carroll & Sheila Clifford 1 hole, Denis McGillicuddy & Jenny Piggott lost to Thomas Fitzgibbon & Patricia Walsh 5&4, Martin Daly & Eileen Breen beat Damien Lyons & Margaret Cashman 4&3, Karl Falvey & Kay Woods halved with Jonathan O’Brien & Anne McEvoy called in, Damien O’Sullivan & Caroline Breen beat Cian O’Connell & Maisie Clifford 3&2

Fota Island 4-1 Dungarvan

David Howard & Paula Whitley beat Alan Thomas & Miriam Matthews 1 hole, Robert O’Driscoll & Mary O’Leary halved with Eoin Brackett & Mary Power called in, Noel McGee & Carmel Reardon beat John Reynolds & Rachel Kiely 8&7, Anthony O’Connell & Wendy Keenan beat Kevin Walsh & Majella Moynihan 4&3, Evan O’Connell & Valerie Healy halved with Donal Williams & Linda Buckley called in