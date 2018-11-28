Don’t forget Santa is arriving at 6pm to the Square in Abbeyfeale this Friday

Don’t forget how special this Friday evening will be as Santa is arriving at 6pm to the Square in Abbeyfeale…treats in store for everyone !
Medical specialist says Lyme disease figures in Ireland are wrong
Official annual figures for Lyme disease infection in Ireland are wrong.A leading medical specialist will today warn the Joint Committee on Health that Government...
Kerry garda poses as a farmer during surveillance operation
A Kerry garda had to pose as a farmer in order to keep his cover intact during a surveillance operation.Evidence was being given during...
Caution urged as Storm Diana results in orange wind warning for Kerry
Winds of up to 130km per hour are expected in Kerry and other several parts of the country today.An orange wind warning is in...
Diagnosed with Dyslexia in my Fifties – November 27th, 2018
Ned Deering is a retired farmer from Carlow. Because of his dyslexia, he finds it difficult to understand and interpret data unless it’s modified...
Legal Lowdown – November 27th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy joins Jerry in studio to answer your legal questions.
Business Communities React to €1.28m in Funding for Tralee & Killarney – November 27th,...
Yesterday Minister of State Brendan Griffin made the announcement of funding for smarter travel and street enhancement initiatives for Killarney and Tralee. Funding will...