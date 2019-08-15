Donie O’ Leary, Inch, Kilcummin, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.15 to 9pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR