Donie O’ Leary, Inch, Kilcummin, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.15 to 9pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
New Threshold Service in Kerry – August 15th, 2019
Threshold is opening a Tenancy Protection Service in Tralee tomorrow offering advice and support to those facing difficulties in the private rented sector. Assistant...
Kerry County Board Has Full Confidence in David Gough – August 15th, 2019
The chair of the county board, Tim Murphy, spoke to Jerry about the controversy surrounding the selection of the referee for the All Ireland...
Kerry College of Further Education and Training – August 15th, 2019
University isn’t the only option these days if you want to pursue education, training and career advancement. The three managers of KCFE’s new campus...
Let the People of Northern Ireland Decide on Brexit – August 15th, 2019
Two leading figures in the Green Party wrote an article in yesterday’s Irish Times calling on a vote in Northern Ireland in which citizens...
GAELIC GAMESKerry say they have the utmost confidence in All Ireland football final referee David Gough.The Slane official was handed the September...
Various County Hurling Final Fixture Details Confirmed
The remaining fixtures in the various county hurling fixtures have been confirmed. We have commentary of the two semi finals this weekend. First at 4...
Kerry In Process Of Appealing Stephen O Brien’s Suspension
The Kerry County Board are in the process of appealing Stephen O Brien’s black card count which currently means he is set to miss...