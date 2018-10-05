Donie Murphy, The Village, Scartaglen

reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. House private Monday morning please.
I was a Nurse in an Infant Hospital Adoption Home – October 5th, 2018
As a teenager, Cathy Garton trained as a nurse at Temple Hill, the infant hospital at St. Patrick's Guild adoption home in Blackrock, Dublin...
Call from the Dáil – October 5th, 2018
With Michael O’Regan absent for the next few weeks, John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent is analysing the week that was in...
Seán Gallagher Campaigning in Kerry – October 5th, 2018
Jerry spoke to the independent candidate who ran in the Presidential election seven years ago. Seán Gallagher is campaigning in Killarney, Tralee and Dingle...
In Business – October 4th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Aidan Flynn of the Freight Transport Association about the new logistics apprenticeship. Aidan Sweeney talked about Ibec’s plans...
Almost half a million euro allocated to Kerry under Town and Village Renewal Scheme
€476,000 has been allocated to Kerry under the Government's Town and Village Renewal Scheme.It focuses on projects that can enhance rural towns and villages...
Kerry Rugby Fixtures Update
Kerry clubs have matches tomorrow in numerous underage grades.West Munster games are among those down for decision.Jay Galvin reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYJoey Carbery has been named to face his former club Leinster in tomorrow's inter-pro derby at the Aviva Stadium.He's at number 10...
Cork Test For Warriors Tonight In Men’s Super League
Garveys Tralee Warriors are in Cork this evening for Round 2 of the Men’s Super League.They’re at UCC Demons from 8 o’clock.