Donie Murphy, The Village, Scartaglen

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. House private Monday morning please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR