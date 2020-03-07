Donie Buckley No Longer A Member Of Kerry Senior Football Management Team

Selector Donie Buckley has left the Kerry Senior football set-up.

County Chairman Tim Murphy has released a statement revealing that Buckley is no longer a member of Peter Keane’s management team & a replacement will not be appointed.

The statement reads that the existing management team will continue to take responsibility for all aspects of team preparation and selection.



Former Kerry captain Ambrose O’Donovan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AOD-6.mp3

Statement by Tim Murphy – Kerry Co. Board Chairman

I wish to confirm that Donie Buckley is no longer a member of the Kerry Senior Football Management Team. On behalf of the Board, the senior football panel & management and Kerry Supporters, I want to thank Donie for his very valuable contribution to the development of our players over the past 18 months and wish him the very best in the future. It is not intended to make any further appointments to the senior football management team. The existing management team will continue to take responsibility for all aspects of team preparation and selection.