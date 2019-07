Well Kerry will look to make a closer step to the All Ireland Semi Final this afternoon.

They are up against Donegal in Croke Park from 4. First up Meath and Mayo face off at headquarters from 2.

Kerry v Donegal is live on Radio Kerry, thats in association with McElligotts, Listowel Road Tralee, powering the kingdom with the best choice of eco-friendly Diesel, Petrol, Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid in Kerry.

Coverage begins at 3:30