Donald Trump visit contributed to 20% increase in Kerry garda overtime

The visit of US President Donald Trump contributed to a large increase in the cost of garda overtime in Kerry last year.

During 2019, the cost of garda overtime in the county increased by over 20% to €1.6 million when compared with 2018.

The cost of garda overtime in Kerry increased last year by €345,000 to €1,640,000.

The Kerry Garda Division says the increase in cost can be attributed to the visits of US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence.

The US president and vice-president arrived in the country last June, however, they never visited Kerry.

It says there was a marked increase for quarter three in respect of the Kerry Division due to the visit of President Trump, however, the increase is in keeping with other divisions throughout the country who provided members for the visits.

The cost of garda overtime during the third quarter increased by €330,000 to €810,000.

The Kerry Garda Division says another contributing factor was an increase in the rate of pay from September 1st.