Donal Walsh LiveLife National Film competition launched

The Donal Walsh LiveLife National Film competition has been launched.

The competition was established to honour the late Blennerville teenager, Donal Walsh, and his message to live life to the full.

Donal passed away from cancer in May 2013 at the age of 16.





The film competition in his honour has attracted a growing entry list and now, in its sixth year, it’s expected there will be over 500 entries from all over Ireland.

This year’s theme is ‘It all works out’ and the closing date for entries is February 28th.

Elma Walsh says the LiveLife film competition is a way of continuing her late son’s legacy.