Reposing in St. Gobnait’s Church, Ballyvourney on Sunday from 4:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Ballyvourney. Enquiries to McCarthy Undertaker, Ballyvourney.
Latest News
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Dromid Take Honours In South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final Replay
Dromid Pearses are the Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior football champions.The Championship Final replay saw them defeat St.Mary’s 1-13 to 2-8 after extra time.A...
Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland Exit National Cup
Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's Castleisland have been beaten 60-49 by Portlaoise Panthers in the the Hula Hoops Women's Division One Cup, at Parochial...
Latest Sports
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...