Donal Ryan – December 4th, 2019

Joe McGill’s guest on ‘In Conversation’ this week is Donal Ryan was born in Nenagh in North Tipperary. His first novel, The Spinning Heart (2012), won the Guardian First Book Award and the EU Prize for Literature and Book of the Year at the Irish Book Awards. It was also shortlisted for the IMPAC International Literary Award and longlisted for the Man Booker Prize. The Thing About December (2013), Ryan’s 2015 short story collection, A Slanting of the Sun (2015), and All We Shall Know (2016) are all published by Lilliput. Donal is a professor of creative writing at the University of Limerick and lives in Limerick with his wife and children.