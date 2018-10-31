Donal O’Doherty To Become Kerry Ladies Football Manager

Donal O’Doherty from the Spa Club Killarney is the new Kerry Ladies Senior Football Manager.

He was the manager of the Killarney team that won the senior ladies county championship this year, and he was also in charge of the Spa ladies team that was successful in the Junior grade.

Donal O’Doherty has extensive experience as a coach with Spa at all age levels and is the former manager of the Killarney Celtic senior men’s soccer team.





He is currently the Kerry LGFA Development officer but will now vacate this role to concentrate on his Kerry management duties.

Spa clubmate Tim O’Connor has been named as a selector, Donal O’Sullivan of Killorglin will look after the strength and conditioning work and two further selectors will be named over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile Darragh Long of Austin Stacks and Declan Quill of Kerins O’Rahillys were ratified as the new joint Kerry minor ladies managers.

Charlie McCarthy of Rathmore is the new Kerry Under 14 Ladies Manager, and John Doona of Legion will make the step up from the U/14’s to manage the Under 16s.