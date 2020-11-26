Donal Mc Sweeney Knocknageeha, Cullen, Mallow, Co. Cork.

Donal’s funeral mass will take place privately in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cullen on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Tarrant’s Funeral Home Millstreet

