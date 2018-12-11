Donal Kelly, North Square, Sneem.

Reposing in St.Michael’s Church, Sneem on Wednesday (Dec. 12th), from 5pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of your choice. Enquiries to Drummond Bros., Undertakers, Sneem.

