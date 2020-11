The new chair of the Muckross Trustees says he is hopeful that 2021 will be better for the Killarney attraction.

Donal Hickey, a former journalist with the Irish Examiner, has been appointed to lead the voluntary board for the next two years.

It works in partnership with the state in the running of one of Killarney’s main tourist attractions.

The state operates Muckross House, while the board runs Muckross traditional farm and craft centre, the restaurant and other facilities.