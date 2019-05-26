Donal Grady takes fifth seat in Killarney

Independent councillor Donal Grady has claimed the fifth seat in the Killarney LEA following the third count.
Following a distribution of Councillor Michael Gleeson’s surplus of 399, Cllr Donal Grady was elected with 1,618 votes.
He joins Maura Healy-Rae, Michael Gleeson, Brendan Cronin and Niall Kelleher in the Killarney MD.
After Count 3 in Killarney.
Quota: 1,584
GRADY, Donal: 1,618 – elected
O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall: 1,387
MOLONEY, Marie: 1,122
SHEAHAN, John: 1,056
BUCKLEY, John: 615
O’CONNOR, Neily: 372 – eliminated Count 3