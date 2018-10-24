Donal ‘Donie’ O’Donoghue, The Farm Bungalow, Coolcaslagh, Killarney

reposing at his family home on Thursday from 4 to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Friday morning at 10am to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery, Glenflesk, Killarney.

