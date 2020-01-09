Reposing at Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin, Co. Limerick V94C3C6 tomorrow Friday (Jan 10th) from 5pm to 7.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Thursday Local Badminton Results
Maurice O'Shea reports from last night's Badminton Finals in Tralee.
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
There was a big win yesterday for Intermediate School Killorglin over Colaiste Chriost Ri in the first round of the Frewen Cup Under 16.5...
Donal ‘Donie’ Mulvihill, Ard Álainn, Killacolla Barker, Glin, Co. Limerick.
Battie Murphy, Newbury, England and formerly of Dromtine, Sneem.
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT U16 BOYS DIV 3 Glenbeigh Falcons 52 TK Cobras 13KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 3 PLATE St Pauls v Kenmare Kestrels was conceded by...
