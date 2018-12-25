reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Wednesday from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar on Thursday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork.
Latest News
Thousands to take part in Kerry Christmas swims
Thousands of people will brave the chilly waters around Kerry today as part of the annual Christmas swims.The action kicked off in Portmagee at...
Donal ‘Donie’ Foley, Ardmoniel, Killorglin and formerly of Kilgobnet, Beaufort and Glencar
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Wednesday from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar on Thursday morning for 11am...
Over 270 people in Kerry arrested on suspicion of drink driving
The top garda in Kerry says it's crazy that people continue to drink and drive.According to An Garda Siochana, 274 people were arrested on...
Kerry Samaritans answer 33,500 calls in 2018
The Samaritans in Kerry answered 33,500 calls this year from people who were distressed and in need of someone to talk to.According to figures,...
Kilflynn road closed due to bridge collapse
The road at Tullig, Kilflynn, the L-2034, is closed due to bridge collapse.An alternative route is being signposted.
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has set a deadline of March for Declan Rice to make a decision on his international future....
An Overall Good Year For The Garveys Tralee Warriors
Alan Cantwell from Garveys Tralee Warriors looks back on the year.
Keanes SuperValu Killorglin Far Too Close To Where They Don’t Want To Be
Eamonn Foley from Keanes SuperValu Killorglin looks back on the year.