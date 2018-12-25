Donal ‘Donie’ Foley, Ardmoniel, Killorglin and formerly of Kilgobnet, Beaufort and Glencar

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Wednesday from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar on Thursday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bru Columbanus, Cork.

