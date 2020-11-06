Donal ‘Dodo’ Mc Sweeney, Glounonea, Kilcummin, Killarney and formerly of Leam, Gneeveguilla.

A private funeral will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin on Saturday morning at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

