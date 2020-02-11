West Kerry farmer surprised by rare birth of triplet calves
A west Kerry farmer was surprised over the weekend with the arrival of rare triplet calves.The dairy cow, which had been scanned in-calf with...
Killarney-Kenmare road blocked at Foiladuane
Motorists travelling between Killarney and Kenmare are being told not to travel through Foiladuane, south-east of Glenflesk.Killarney gardaí say the narrow road, which was...
Roads around Kerry impacted by snow, ice and flooding
A number of roads around Kerry have been impacted by snow, ice and flooding.The Foiladuane Road south-east of Glenflesk will be closed tomorrow to...
Norma Moriarty on FF’s Kerry Strategy – February 11th 2020
Aisling O’Brien spoke to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty on the floor of the count centre in Killarney yesterday. She was one of three...
Danny Healy-Rae on Being Re-elected – February 11th 2020
The independent TD gave his reaction just moments after it was announced he’d been re-elected to the Dáil.
John Brassil on his Future in Politics – February 11th 2020
Former Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil talks to Jerry about losing his seat in the election while also reflecting on his future in politics.