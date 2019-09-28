Lying in repose at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 2:00pm to 7:00pm. Reception into Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballydaly on Monday for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.
Work to upgrade 16 water treatment plants in Kerry completed
Irish Water has completed essential upgrades to water treatment plants across County Kerry.16 water treatment plants around the county have been brought up to...
Kerry couple are finalists in Farming for Nature awards
A couple who run an organic farm in west Kerry have been shortlisted for a national award.Thomas and Claire O'Connor have a 25-acre mixed...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Football Championship Sponsored by O'Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh. Division 2 Final Ballyduff 1.08 St Senans 1.05
35 GoSafe staff on 24-hour strike today
Up to 35 staff who work for a speed-camera operator are on a 24-hour strike today.SIPTU members employed by GoSafe Ireland, which has its...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland's Joey Carbery says that a lack of patience was a factor in their 19-12 defeat to Japan at the World Cup.Carbery kicked the...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...