Dominic Kiely, Dún Aoibhinn, Faughbawn, Muckross, Killarney and late of Kilcummin and Limerick

Reposing at his family home, Dún Aoibhinn, Faughbawn, Muckross, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Monday morning at 10:00am. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10:30am. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.