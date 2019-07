A dolphin which became stranded off the coast of Tralee earlier today, has been released safely back into the ocean.

A member of the public raised the alarm when they discovered the dolphin stranded at Cockshell beach, on the outskirts of the town, shortly before 9 this morning.

Two Gardaí attended the scene and managed to keep the distressed mammal safe, until assistance arrived from the local fire services.

The dolphin was successfully returned to the sea at about 11.15 this morning.