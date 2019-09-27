Dolores O’Grady née Kenny, 11 Knocklyne Valley, Killorglin and formally of Ballaghadareen, Co. Roscommon, Ballybunion and Market St., Killorglin

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorgin this evening (Fri Sept 27th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St James’ Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Joseph’s Home, Killorglin. House strictly private please.
Kerry farmer named Rural Innovation Ambassador
A north Kerry farmer has won a European award.Kate Carmody from Beale is among the winners of this year's European Rural Innovation Contest for...
Brown & White Jack Russell with a greyish face is missing from the Ballinorig...
Brown & White Jack Russell with a greyish face is missing from the Ballinorig South, Tralee area since last night. Terrier answers to Sam...
Dolores O’Grady née Kenny, 11 Knocklyne Valley, Killorglin and formally of Ballaghadareen, Co. Roscommon,...
UHK asking patients to keep emergency department for those who need it most
UHK is asking patients to keep the emergency department for those who need it most.The hospital says it’s currently experiencing significant overcrowding and, therefore,...
Claims lives are being devastated by speeding traffic in Kenmare
Lives are being devastated by the high volume of traffic travelling at excessive speeds near their homes in Kenmare.That's according to a deputation which...
9 Kerry All Star Nominations
Kerry has 9 among the list of nominees for the PwC All-Star football awards.They are: Goalkeeper Shane RyanDefenders Paul Murphy Tadhg Morley Tom O’SullivanMidfielder David Moran...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Ladies Football Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 1 Abbeydorney 1-08 Austin Stacks 1-05McElligott Cup Final Replay Currans at 7.30 Gneeveguilla V Laune RangersNorth Kerry...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Daly's Supervalu 13 Division 1 Tralee Dynamos 5-6 Killarney Athletic