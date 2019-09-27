Dolores O’Grady née Kenny, 11 Knocklyne Valley, Killorglin and formally of Ballaghadareen, Co. Roscommon, Ballybunion and Market St., Killorglin

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorgin this evening (Fri Sept 27th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St James’ Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Joseph’s Home, Killorglin. House strictly private please.