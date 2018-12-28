Dolores (Della) Nolan) née O’ Shea, Lioscarrig Drive, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Ballyheigue

Reposing at Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee on Sunday from 4pm to 5:30pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady & St.Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland,care of The Gleasure Home, Tralee.
Preview of Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues
Padraig Harnett previews the weekend's games in the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls Leagues.
Abbeyfeale Coursing
James O'Connor reports from the first day of Corn na Féile in Abbeyfeale.
Weekend KDL Preview
John O'Regan has a look ahead to all the weekend's action in the Kerry District Leagues.
Evening Sports Update
DARTSIreland's Brendan Dolan is through to the quarter finals of the PDC World Darts Championships for the first timeThe Fermanagh native got the better...
Hope new car park and bypass will alleviate Killarney’s congestion
It's hoped the opening of the Rock Road car park and the development of a new bypass in Killarney will alleviate congestion in the...
