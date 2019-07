A Kerry County Councillor is calling for action to be taken on dogs being allowed to run free in a Listowel graveyard.

Sinn Fein’s Tom Barry told the Listowel Municipal District meeting that a person visiting St Michael’s Graveyard was subject to abuse by two dog owners when they were challenged them about leaving their pets roam free.

Cllr Barry said signage has been erected but people are not adhering to it.

Council management said the dog warden will be informed of the issue.