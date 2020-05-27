Dog owners warned to be vigilant as pups stolen in Kerry

Dog owners throughout Kerry are being warned to be vigilant, after a number of pups were stolen recently.

There have been reports of people driving into farmyards and other properties, and acting suspiciously while enquiring if any pups were for sale.

A number of homeowners noticed their pups were stolen after this type of encounter.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn has been contacted by people in all parts of the county, including in Milltown, Killorglin and even Abbeyfeale.

Cllr Flynn is urging everyone who’s been targeted to report it to the Gardaí: