Dog owners warned to safeguard their pets after two pups are stolen from outside South Kerry church

Dog owners are being warned about a group of criminals who’re stealing pedigree dogs in the Munster area.

The warning comes, after two eight-week-old ‘Teacup’ Yorkshire terriers were stolen from a van in South Kerry yesterday, while their owner attended Mass.

Ger Donoghue from Valentia took the pups for a walk in Caherdaniel on Sunday, and decided to leave them in the front of his van, while he went to Mass at Loher church.





He had bought them only the previous day from a breeder in Newcastlewest.

Mr Donoghue says his phone, wallet and chequebook were not taken, which leads him to believe the thieves were only interested in the dogs: