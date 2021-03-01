Dog owners reminded of ban on walking pets on farmland as peak lambing season begins

Dog owners are being reminded of the ban on walking on farmland with their pets.

The reminder comes from the IFA National Sheep Chairman, on the first day of the busiest month of lambing.

Sean Dennehy says 2.5 million ewes in the country are at their most vulnerable before lambing and the only way to protect them in the coming weeks is to stop the threat at source.

He added that there has been a significant increase in attacks in recent months, while farmers have encountered verbal abuse and intimidation when they remind dog owners of the dangers of letting their pets loose.

Mr Dennehy says dog owners are responsible for having their dogs under control and must be accountable for them at all times.