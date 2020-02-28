Documentary by former IT Tralee students to feature at international film festivals

A documentary created by former IT Tralee students, will feature at two upcoming international film festivals.

The documentary, entitled Jill and Giles, is based on a couple who have spent twenty years living and working on a barge; they’ve spent a decade on the River Shannon.

It was filmed by Alison Byrne from Carlow and Eoin O’Donoghue from Tipperary who both studied TV, Radio and New Media Broadcasting at IT Tralee and graduated last May.

Jill and Giles will be screened at the Toronto Irish Film Festival and Chicago Irish Film Festival this weekend.