Documentary on Dingle during COVID begins on TG4

A new five-part documentary following life on the Dingle Peninsula during the pandemic, starts on TG4 tomorrow night.

The series is called ‘Dúiseacht’ and was filmed from the time of the 20km lockdown in mid-May – when the popular tourist destination was at its quietest in years – to the re-opening of pubs and restaurants in June.

It continues through the busy weeks in July and August when, despite COVID-19, Dingle was buzzing.

‘Dúiseacht’ follows the lives of the owners and managers of pubs, cafés, schools and hairdressers, as well as musicians and singers.

The series is narrated by veteran broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, who spent much of the pandemic cocooning in his native Dún Síon outside Dingle.

Also featured is award winning musician, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and school principal Éamonn Fitzmaurice, the former Kerry football manager.

”Dúiseacht’ begins on TG4 this Thursday night at 8pm.