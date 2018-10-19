Documentary based on unmarried mother from Listowel wins international radio award

A documentary based on an unmarried mother from Listowel has won an international radio award.

The RTÉ Doc on One documentary ‘In Shame, Love, In Shame’ by Conor Keane and Liam O’Brien depicts Peggy McCarthy’s story.

She was refused entry to hospitals in Listowel and Tralee during her labour in 1946, as unmarried mothers were not allowed into their wards at the time.





She gave birth to a daughter Breda who was born with an intellectual disability.

Breda was placed in a Magdalene Laundry by a priest at the age of 18 and remains in care today.

The documentary won the first prize in the International Radio Award category at the Premios Ondas in Spain.