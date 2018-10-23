DNA advances confirm partial remains found in 2001 belong to missing man

Gardaí have confirmed that partial human remains discovered in 2001 belong to a young man who went missing 18 years ago.

20-year-old Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan from Ennis Road, Limerick has not been seen since February 11th, 2000.



On October 28th, 2001, partial remains were found at Quay Island, Bunratty, Co Clare.





Developments in DNA technologies have led to a re-examination of the remains and the gardaí have been informed that these belong to Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan.

The 20-year-old was last seen in Limerick City on February 11th, 2000 at around 10.30pm when he left a pub where he’d been out with friends.

Gussie’s father Bob Shanahan is from Ballymacelligott and his late mother Nancy came from Caher, Kenmare.

The family has been informed of the DNA results and has asked for privacy.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road, Limerick have now begun a complete review of the circumstances surrounding Gussie Shanahan’s disappearance in February 2000.