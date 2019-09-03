Division of Liebherr records 35% jump in sales

A division of the Liebherr business in Ireland has recorded a 35% increase in sales.

Liebherr Construction Equipment Ireland had sales of over €27 million last year; the firm sells diggers, earthmovers and other equipment to builders.

The Irish Times reports the company had operating profits of €900,000.

€8.8 million in revenue was generated in the UK and servicing equipment in Ireland accounted for €4.8 million in revenue.

Liebherr employs 800 people at its largest Irish base in Killarney where cranes are manufactured; the group also operates three hotels in Kerry.