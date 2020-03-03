Div 2A Hurling League Final Date Confirmed  

Kerry’s potential Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final has been confirmed for the middle of the month.

The decider is to be played at a yet to be confirmed venue on March 14th or 15th.

It will be between the top two sides in the Division.

At present Antrim are in first, Kerry second and Offaly third.

The final match in the Division is the back game between Antrim and Offaly, with Offaly at home for that tie on Sunday at 2.

Anything other than an Offaly win would mean Kerry qualify for the Final.