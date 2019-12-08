Disruption to flights to and from Kerry International Airport

There have been some disruptions to flights to and from Kerry International Airport as a result of the red weather warning issued for this evening.

The red wind alert came into place at 4pm this afternoon.

The Air Lingus flight, operated by Stobart Air, due to leave Dublin tonight at 6.55pm to Kerry for 8pm has been cancelled.

Anyone due to board the 7.30am flight from Kerry to Dublin tomorrow should contact the airlines for updates.

The 6.15pm flight to London Luton is due to depart as scheduled.