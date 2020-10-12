Disposable masks and gloves result in increase in littering in Kerry

The wearing of disposable masks and gloves due to COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in littering in Kerry towns.

The latest Irish Business Against Litter survey shows that Killarney is in third position nationally and is deemed Cleaner than European Norms.

Tralee is placed 15th, and is classed as Clean, but that’s a drop from the Cleaner than European Norms status it held in the last survey.

Yvonne Quill of Killarney Looking Good says disposable masks are a litter problem, but she believes some of that may be accidental.

Brendan O’Brien of Tidy Tralee Together says the issues in the county town are people dumping masks, gloves, and cigarette butts.

He also says there’s more litter from outdoor eating and drinking.