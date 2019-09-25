It’s being reported a disease deadly to rabbits and hares has now spread to six counties.

Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease killed millions of animals in China in 1984 and then spread to Europe.

It was first detected in the wild in Ireland in July of this year.

Last month, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan suspended the issuing of licences to coursing clubs to catch hares, in an effort to contain the disease.

There was a strong objection to this in Kerry, when over 400 people attended a meeting on the issue in Ballydonoghue and Listowel Cllr Mike Kennelly also raised an emergency motion at a recent Kerry County Council meeting.

The disease had not been found in Kerry.

Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHD2) has now been confirmed in Cork, Clare, Leitrim, Offaly, Wicklow and Wexford.

The disease is of no risk to humans.