Discussions needed to ensure no traffic chaos when tour buses return to Killarney

Discussions need to take place to ensure tour buses can return to Killarney without causing traffic chaos.

That’s the view of Independent councillor Brendan Cronin.

Cllr Brendan Cronin asked Kerry County Council to make provision for the return of tour buses to Killarney to avoid traffic chaos in town centre, particularly in congested hotspots.

The Independent councillor said he was looking to the future and a time when tour buses would be back in the town, adding it’s important to plan ahead.

He says sensible and realistic discussions need to take place between the accommodation sector, tour operators and all other parties involved.

Cllr Cronin was supported by his fellow councillors who also asked to be included in these discussions.

Kerry County Council says as part of the ongoing review of the Mobility Plan for the town, engagement will take place with the relevant stakeholders involved in tour operations.